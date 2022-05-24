Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians expected to travel for holiday weekend

Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians expected to travel for holiday weekend
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend, more Kentuckians are looking to head out on the roads despite high gas prices.

Many people have put off traveling because of the pandemic and are finally ready to go on much-needed vacations.

AAA of the Bluegrass says they estimate about 39 million people to travel nationwide this Memorial Day weekend alone, and over 500,000 of them will be Kentuckians.

It’s important to make sure your vehicle is prepared and safe for everyone looking to travel.

“A lot of people said, ‘Hey, we’re taking that trip anyway. We’re going to cut that budget elsewhere.’ Today we’re looking at gas prices that are right around the $4.60 mark nationwide. Here in Kentucky, we’re averaging just under 4.30, said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA of the Bluegrass. “People are cutting the budget in other places but still taking their trips so maybe they won’t dine out quite as much maybe they won’t do as many paid tours whatever it takes.”

Gas prices are predicted to continue to rise throughout the summer and travelers should plan accordingly.

AAA of the Bluegrass also says nationwide flight travel is expected to increase by over 25% this summer.

