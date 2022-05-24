Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern sticks around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like Tuesday will be mainly dry, but the rest of the week looks pretty soggy.

I am not saying you won’t see a scattered shower for Tuesday. There is a chance that some of those will develop. This pattern includes a few scattered showers & storms for today. Just don’t be surprised if you are completely dry!

Rounds of showers & storms will become even more active during the middle of the week. Once again, it isn’t a widespread chance of storms. Most of it will be scattered during your Wednesday. What develops might bring some locally heavy rain with gusty winds.

On Thursday, it looks like storms will be more active in Kentucky. There is even a concern for some of these storms to become strong to severe. In some of these storms that develop you will get some strong winds and another hail chance. Just like the day before, those chances will be scattered through the region.

Take care of each other!

