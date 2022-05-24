Kentucky-Auburn SEC opener postponed due to weather

HOOVER, Ala. (WKYT) - The SEC has announced that No. 12 seed Kentucky vs. No. 5 Auburn set for Tuesday night has been postponed to Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama.

No. 11 Alabama beat No. 6 Georgia 5-3 in the only completed game of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

The following statement was released on UK’s SEC Tournament opener:

“Tonight’s scheduled first-round game vs. Auburn at the Southeastern Conference Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday due to extensive weather delays. Game time Wednesday will be determined based on how the schedule is affected the rest of the day and evening.”

🌧 𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄



Changes made to Day 1 and Day 2 of the #SECTourney: pic.twitter.com/4UJaN13EAJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 24, 2022

