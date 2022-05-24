KSP investigating missing person in Floyd County
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police sent a release asking the public for help locating a missing person.
The release said KSP Post 9 was called on May 12 about a missing Floyd County man.
Gordon McKinney, 54, was last seen on May 9. He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5′8″ and 210 pounds.
If you have any information that could help in the search, you can call 606-433-7711.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.