KSP investigating missing person in Floyd County

Gordon McKinney
Gordon McKinney(KSP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police sent a release asking the public for help locating a missing person.

The release said KSP Post 9 was called on May 12 about a missing Floyd County man.

Gordon McKinney, 54, was last seen on May 9. He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5′8″ and 210 pounds.

If you have any information that could help in the search, you can call 606-433-7711.

