KSP investigating shooting death in Pike County

(None)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Kentucky State Police in Pikeville got a call about a shooting in Pike County.

According to a release from KSP, investigators responded to a home near Elkhorn Creek and found two men had been shot.

Troopers said the initial investigation indicated a dispute between Cody Cantrell and his father led to a fight between Cody and his brother Adam. During the fight, Adam was fatally shot.

The release said Cody ran from the scene but was eventually found by KSP troopers. Cody was also shot, but his injury was not life threatening.

Cody Cantrell, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and on e count of assault 4th degree domestic assault.

