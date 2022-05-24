Advertisement

Lafayette, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region semifinals

Tuesday’s semifinals will be held at Great Crossing High School.
Lafayette will face Sayre Tuesday night.
Lafayette will face Sayre Tuesday night.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the 11th Region quarterfinals, the defending champs Lafayette beat Great Crossing 3-0.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Sayre beat Berea 10-0 in five innings to set up a date with Lafayette Tuesday night.

On the top half of the bracket, Henry Clay scored four runs in the seventh inning to top Lexington Christian 6-5. The Blue Devils will face Madison Central Tuesday in the second semifinal. The Indians eliminated Franklin County 8-4.

Tuesday’s 11th Region baseball schedule:

Henry Clay vs. Madison Central, 6:00 at Great Crossing

Sayre vs. Lafayette, 8:00 at Great Crossing

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Family and friends of the victim were gathered outside of the home on Florence Avenue last...
Lexington Police respond to overnight homicide
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

Latest News

Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Tyler Guilfoil voted first-team All-SEC by league coaches
Justin Thomas wins in Tulsa.
Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally
UK tennis star Liam Draxl.
Virginia men’s tennis blanks UK 4-0 to win fifth national championship
UK's season ends with a 37-19 record.
No. 3 Virginia Tech beats UK twice to win Blacksburg Regional