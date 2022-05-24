Lafayette, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region semifinals
Tuesday’s semifinals will be held at Great Crossing High School.
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the 11th Region quarterfinals, the defending champs Lafayette beat Great Crossing 3-0.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Sayre beat Berea 10-0 in five innings to set up a date with Lafayette Tuesday night.
On the top half of the bracket, Henry Clay scored four runs in the seventh inning to top Lexington Christian 6-5. The Blue Devils will face Madison Central Tuesday in the second semifinal. The Indians eliminated Franklin County 8-4.
Tuesday’s 11th Region baseball schedule:
Henry Clay vs. Madison Central, 6:00 at Great Crossing
Sayre vs. Lafayette, 8:00 at Great Crossing
