Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s 8th homicide of May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in Lexington’s latest homicide case has been released.

Police said a man was found Tuesday afternoon in a home in the 400 block of Locust Avenue, just off Bryan Avenue near Castlewood Park.

Police said the victim, now identified by the coroner as 29-year-old Malcolm Long, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is going to be a community effort to come to some type of understanding of this incident,” said Lt. Donnell Gordon, Lexington Polic Dept. “So, we are just asking for the public’s help, for helping us solve this incident.”

Long’s death is the city’s eighth homicide of May and the third deadly shooting in the past week.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance video and contact police if they have any video that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

We’re in the 400 block of Locust Avenue now. Coroner is on scene. As well as about a dozen LPD units. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/jYgyCA6QO5 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 24, 2022

