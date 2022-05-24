Advertisement

Part of US 27 in Nicholasville shut down due to crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash has part of US 27 shut down in Jessamine County.

According to Nicholasville Police, the crash involved a road crew construction worker and a vehicle.

The north bound lanes will be shutdown at Kentucky 169 for several hours. Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene.

