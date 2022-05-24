Advertisement

Wild Health still offering COVID-19 tests, encouraging vaccinations

By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though we haven’t said much about COVID-19 lately, organizations want the community to know that they are still offering testing and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Wild Health, which started its testing site at Kroger Filed back in 2020, is moving its site to Wild Health Field, starting June 1. Wild Health leaders say their partnership with UK HealthCare has ended but they still want to provide COVID-19 testing services to the community.

“Right now, we’re in a spike. Closing that College Way location and not having another outlet for our community just wasn’t in the books for us,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Advancement at Wild Health.

According to data, Kentucky had more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases last week. That’s about 1,600 more than the prior week. The number of deaths, hospitalizations, and people on a ventilator or in the ICU is down, but the positivity rate rose from 9.35% to 10.52%.

Health experts recommend getting vaccinated and boosted to protect yourself from COVID-19. Tuesday, The Nest is offering people a chance to win $15,000 if they get the shots.

Health experts recommend wearing a mask if you feel any symptoms or if you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Wild Health has already opened its testing site at Wild Heath Field. It’ll keep its College Way location open through May 31.

