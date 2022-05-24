Woman injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on West Loudon Avenue. Investigators say a female shooting victim was found at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say, according to witnesses, a suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Police say a nearby trailer and vehicle were hit by gunfire. No one was inside at the time. No other injuries have been reported. Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.