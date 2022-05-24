Advertisement

Woman injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington police investigate a shooting Monday night that sent one woman to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday on West Loudon Avenue. Investigators say a female shooting victim was found at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say, according to witnesses, a suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Police say a nearby trailer and vehicle were hit by gunfire. No one was inside at the time. No other injuries have been reported. Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene.

