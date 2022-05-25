Advertisement

Body found in Prestonsburg river

Prestonsburg Police Car
Prestonsburg Police Car(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department recovered a body from the Levisa Fork River Wednesday, after following up on an investigation in the area.

Officers with the department say they were in the Ball Alley curve area of the Lancer community, following up on a call related to an ongoing investigation. After viewing a video related to the case, the officers were sweeping the river area when they recovered a body of a man.

The coroner was called to the scene and officers with Prestonsburg PD passed the case off to Kentucky State Police to continue its investigation.

The identity of the man is not confirmed as officials await further testing and information. We will have more details as they become available.

