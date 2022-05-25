Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Busy Weather Setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are targeting the region today and this action will increase over the next few days. Some of the storms will need to be watched as they could pack quite the punch at times and cause high water issues.

Today is a windy and warmer day with 80-85 for most of the area. Winds gust up and you will feel a little more humidity into the mix. That will help fuel scattered thunderstorms and there’s a low-end risk for a few strong or severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms today.

I think we have a slightly better chance for some strong to severe storms Thursday as our low inches closer to the region.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats to watch for.

I’m also going to watch for the potential for, at least, local high water issues. Some of the models are showing the potential for training storms and that could up the chance for high water issues.

Gusty showers and some thunder continues into Friday as cooler winds blow. This system now looks like it want’s to get out of here on Saturday, but can still leave behind some clouds or a shower.

That certainly looks better than before, but it still needs some work.

Temps on Sunday reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Memorial Day looks to feature sun and low to middle 80s.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.