Multiple victims with life-threatening injuries found at Caywood Drive scene, police say

There is a large police presence on Caywood Drive, just off of Alexandria Drive and not far from New Circle.
By Grason Passmore and WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following breaking news in Lexington.

There is a large police presence in the 1100 block of Caywood Drive, just off of Alexandria Drive and not far from New Circle.

Police say they got a report of an assault and they found multiple victims, they didn’t clarify how many, with life-threatening injuries. Our crew at the scene reports the Fayette County coroner is there.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers is also on the scene.

Police tell us one person has been detained.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

