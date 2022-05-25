Advertisement

Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns named to All-NBA teams

Booker is now eligible for a supermax deal for four years, $211 million
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) works the ball around Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) works the ball around Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been voted first-team All-NBA for the first time in his career. The former Kentucky Wildcat is joined on the first team by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

With the first-team nod, Booker is now eligible for a supermax deal for four years, $211 million. He would have until the start of next season to accept it. The deal wouldn’t kick in for another two years until his current rookie max extension ends.

Another former Kentucky Wildcat, Karl-Anthony Towns, was voted to the All-NBA third team, making him eligible for the supermax extension.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is ongoing. Corman...
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman; interim sheriff appointed
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
Crash involving car and road crew worker
Road crew construction worker seriously hurt in Nicholasville crash

Latest News

UK standout Oraj Anu
Kentucky-Auburn SEC opener postponed due to weather
Lafayette will face Sayre Tuesday night.
Lafayette, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region semifinals
WATCH | Lafayette, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region semifinals
WATCH | Lafayette, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region semifinals
Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Tyler Guilfoil voted first-team All-SEC by league coaches