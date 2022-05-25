Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns named to All-NBA teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been voted first-team All-NBA for the first time in his career. The former Kentucky Wildcat is joined on the first team by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

With the first-team nod, Booker is now eligible for a supermax deal for four years, $211 million. He would have until the start of next season to accept it. The deal wouldn’t kick in for another two years until his current rookie max extension ends.

Another former Kentucky Wildcat, Karl-Anthony Towns, was voted to the All-NBA third team, making him eligible for the supermax extension.

The big news from All-NBA team announcements tonight: Trae Young bumps up to the 30 percent max, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker both qualify for supermax contract extensions. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 25, 2022

