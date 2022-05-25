Advertisement

FCPS shares resources for families in wake of deadly Texas school shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is sharing resources for parents trying to talk to children about this week’s deadly school shooting.

Police say a teenager opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 2 adults and 19 students. The gunman was shot by a responding officer.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said the school district has multiple resources available for families to talk about grief and violence.

“Experts recommend sharing age-appropriate factual information with children,” Dr. Liggins said. “It is important to emphasize that as the adults in their lives, we do everything in our power to keep them safe.”

Dr. Liggins included a link to the district’s website on emotional support and self-care.

Families can request support from a school’s response team here.

