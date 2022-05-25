Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain are here for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the first rounds of rain have arrived, they’ll likely stay a while.

Scattered showers & storms will be with us for most of the day. There will be plenty of dry time, but be on guard for the occasional passing shower or two. Some of these have the potential to reach the severe weather threshold. That means gusty winds and hail will be possible within storms that develop.

Thursday will include a better chance of showers & storms. While it won’t be a total washout, it will be close at times. Several rounds of storms will move through the region. Gusty winds will be blowing across Kentucky and hail could fall from storms. Expect a very soggy look for most of the day.

The holiday weekend starts off with some showers on Saturday. Most of those will happen during the first part of the day and linger in eastern Kentucky. Memorial Day will include some pretty warm temperatures. Generally, highs will run between 85 and 90 degrees.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.