Kentucky takes down Auburn 3-1 in SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, Ala. (WKYT) - No. 12 seed Kentucky beat No. 5 seed Auburn 3-1 Wednesday afternoon in the SEC Tournament opener.

The Wildcats (31-24) become the first No. 12 seed to advance in the tournament since the field expanded in 2013.

Tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel hit back-to-back homers to send UK to the double-elimination round of the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats will face No. 4 seed LSU on Thursday if the weather permits.

ANU game!



Cats go BACK-TO-BACK AND BELLY-TO-BELLY as @OrajAnu_Bb and @adamfogel55 answer with solo homers!



3-1 UK, T9. pic.twitter.com/IW8CLnTMcN — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 25, 2022

