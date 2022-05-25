Advertisement

Kentucky takes down Auburn 3-1 in SEC Tournament opener

The Wildcats will face No. 4 seed LSU on Thursday if the weather permits.
UK advances in the SEC Tournament.
UK advances in the SEC Tournament.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WKYT) - No. 12 seed Kentucky beat No. 5 seed Auburn 3-1 Wednesday afternoon in the SEC Tournament opener.

The Wildcats (31-24) become the first No. 12 seed to advance in the tournament since the field expanded in 2013.

Tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel hit back-to-back homers to send UK to the double-elimination round of the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats will face No. 4 seed LSU on Thursday if the weather permits.

