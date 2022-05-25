Advertisement

KSP holds ceremony to honor troopers killed in the line of duty

By Garrett Wymer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State police gathered in Frankfort Wednesday to honor troopers killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held at KSP’s training center. The names of 37 fallen state troopers were remembered during the memorial service.

“There are heroes who served. Those are heroes right there. Then there are heroes who carry on the legacy of those who are not able to serve anymore,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

Randy Chrisman lost his youngest boy, Trooper Eric Crisman, in a car crash in June of 2015. Chrisman says over the last seven years KSP has never forgotten his son.

“It just means so much, because without that support, support of our family, our friends and the law enforcement family, I don’t know how you really get through something like this,” Chrisman said.

A white wreath was placed outside the KSP Training Center at the foot of the statue honoring troopers.

On that wreath, was a yellow rose that honors former KSP Sergeant Jody Cash, the western Kentucky deputy killed in a shooting last week. It also honors another deputy who recently died after serving 30 years with state police.

A red rose on the wreath honors family members.

A white wreath was placed outside the KSP Training Center at the foot of the statue honoring...
A white wreath was placed outside the KSP Training Center at the foot of the statue honoring troopers.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Coroner on scene of police situation on Locust Lane.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s 8th homicide of May
Crash involving car and road crew worker
Road crew construction worker seriously hurt in Nicholasville crash
Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.
Police say situation near Frederick Douglass stemmed from stolen car
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

Latest News

Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. (File...
Mistake costs Lexington tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
Man dead after Garrard County crash
Some districts are already finished, but Wednesday is the last day, or close to being the last...
Ky. school districts taking extra precautions in wake of Texas shooting
Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky