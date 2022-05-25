Ky. school districts taking extra precautions in wake of Texas shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The school year is winding down for many Kentucky school districts.

Some districts are already finished, but Wednesday is the last day, or close to being the last day, at many others. The tragedy in Texas is now heavy on their minds.

We reached out to many districts and learned that there’s extra security in some. That’s the case in Franklin and Anderson Counties.

In Lincoln County, middle school counselor Jessica Fletcher says they have tried to treat today like any other day while assuring students that the school is a safe place to be with a lot of precautions already taken.

“We remind them that, while tragic and unfortunately, that does occur, that that is not the norm,” said Fletcher. “We remind them of all the days in school they felt safe and nothing scary happened. And the protocols they have in place.”

In Anderson County, the sheriff posted on Facebook that there is a trained, armed deputy in every school and they do have an increased law enforcement presence Wednesday. He said there is no greater calling than protecting our children.

The Franklin County superintendent said Tuesday night he requested extra enforcement at all their schools for Wednesday.

Officials say Lincoln County Schools enhanced their school security in June 201, having dedicated school resource officers at the middle and high schools and a third officer that rotates among the elementary schools.

