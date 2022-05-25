Advertisement

Lexington man’s website shows increase in mass school shootings since 2012

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas(MGN Online / ABC News / YouTube)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school is the deadliest since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting nearly a decade ago, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.

Before the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., was the second deadliest.

The data shows violent acts at schools almost came to a halt during the pandemic because schools were remote for so long.

Mass shootings as a whole nationwide went up from 417 in 2019 to 611 in 2020, to 693 in 2021. So far this year, data shows 212 mass shootings in the United States.

“We just had Buffalo 10 days ago, or even less, I can’t remember what the day was, and now we’re having another one so they’re coming very fast right now... the larger size shootings are,” said Mark Bryant is the executive director of Gun Violence Archive. He is based in Lexington.

Bryant showed WKYT’s Chad Hedrick a chart that has tracked school shootings since Sandy Hook. Noticeably on that list is the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School where two students were killed, and fourteen were injured. It ranks 13th on the list.

Bryant talked about tracking the data, that for a while was basically at zero.

“Again, we are looking at school shootings. We did not have them for two years. We had extra mass shootings, we did have more of those,” said Bryant. “But as for school shootings, they were almost down to zero. Every once in a while you would have somebody at a ballgame, but that was it. Now we’re back to consistent-type, people going in with big guns and hurting lots of people.”

Bryant said they compile this data so activists and lawmakers can have a reliable source to keep track of these instances and stay on the same page, especially for those who push for changes in gun laws.

In Kentucky, there have been three mass shootings reported this year. One was in Lexington this month when two people were killed, and three injured in a shooting at Green Acres Park.

