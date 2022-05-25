Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off July 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Event organizers announce the “call for participants” for Lexington Restaurant Week 2022.

The event sponsored by Central Bank, Maker’s Mark and WKYT will encompass two weekends this summer from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 31.

Since its inception in 2013, Lexington Restaurant Week has become highly anticipated for Lexington restaurateurs and diners.

This year up to 50 restaurants can participate in the event, which drives some of the highest volume nights of the year for the businesses, while allowing diners to sample a range of culinary options at set prices of $19, $29 and $39.

“We have more than our share of really excellent restaurants – more great, innovative restaurants per capita than most cities our size, and we want to keep it that way! Plan to venture out, try new hot spots and old favorites during Lexington Restaurant Week,” said event founder Connie Jo Miller.

The official call for participating restaurants ends June 7 – registration is open on LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com for the next two weeks.

The lineup of restaurants is consistently among the most popular in town, the majority are authentic concepts, often chef-driven and locally owned. Lexington Restaurant Week is the only citywide event where many of Lexington’s best restaurants unite to promote what has made them so successful.

From high-end to casual, ethnic to down-home fare - Restaurant Week Specials are diverse and exemplary of the chefs’ talent. Creative multi-course dinners will be served up from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 31.

Once again this year is the option to choose from three prices. Higher-end restaurants will serve three and four-course dinners for $39, while many others will have $29 and $19 multi-course options.

Restaurant Week Specials from each establishment and links to make reservations for those who take them will be posted on LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com starting in mid-June.

Perennial participants include Cole’s, Dudley’s, Carson’s, Malone’s, Epping’s, Ramsey’s, Azur, Zen Sushi, Honeywood, Le Deauville, Blue Heron, OBC Kitchen, School, Minglewood and more.

Booking tables early is recommended.

