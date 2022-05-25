Madison Central, Sayre set to clash in 11th Region title game

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central and Sayre have both advanced to the 11th Region title game.

The Indians beat Henry Clay 6-2 to return to the 11th Region championship.

In the second semifinal, Sayre scored in the top of the seventh inning to knock off defending region champs Lafayette 2-1.

Wednesday’s 11th Region title game between Sayre and Madison Central is set for 7:00 at Great Crossing High School.

