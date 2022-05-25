Man dead after Garrard County crash

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Garrard County.

It happened Wednesday morning on US 39.

Lancaster police tell us two cars were involved. The exact details of how the crash happened aren’t available at this time.

The Lincoln County coroner says the driver of one of the vehicles, 76-year-old Charles Brummett, of Crab Orchard, was taken to Ephraim Mcdowell Fort Logan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner and police did not report any other injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

