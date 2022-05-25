Advertisement

Mistake costs Lexington tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue

Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. (File Photo: Lexington Division of Waste Management)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years.

According to the Herald-Leader, 53 Glendower Road homes had petitioned the city in 2012 to be moved from tax district 4 to tax district 1, which has higher taxes for city services like trash pickup and street cleaning.

The change in tax districts and the tax rate was never communicated to the city officials responsible for billing. The 53 homes received city services at a much lower rate from 2013 to 2022.

The mistake cost the city around $200,000 in tax revenue.

We’re told the homeowners will not be asked to pay the taxes back.

The affected homes have now been placed in the correct taxing district and homeowners will begin paying the higher rate in January 2023.

