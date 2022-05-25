Advertisement

Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky

(Pixabay)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Williamsburg Police announced that two men were arrested twice within a 24-hour period after separate chases.

On May 23, Mathew Rajon, 38, from Detroit, Michigan was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal and possession of marijuana. Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, also of Detroit, was arrested and charged the same night with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

The initial arrest was near Prewitt Bend Road close to midnight, according to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers said they thought the two men had hidden contraband along the road but, after a search, they were unable to find anything.

On May 24, after Rajon and Nix were released from jail, Police said they went back to Prewitt Bend Road, trespassed a second time, picked up a large amount of contraband and ran from police.

After what police said was close to a 40-mile chase, several attempts to spike strips and the suspects hitting another car, Williamsburg Police Officers had to use additional force to end the pursuit.

Police said a search of the vehicle found approximately one pound of marijuana and more than $5,000 in cash.

Both men were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Rajon was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8oz-5lbs, criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading, speeding, failure to wear seat belt, ten counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, improper passing, improper use of dealer/demonstrator tags and violations of conditions of release.

Nix was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8oz-5lbs, fleeing/evading, and violation of conditions of release.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Coroner on scene of police situation on Locust Lane.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s 8th homicide of May
Crash involving car and road crew worker
Road crew construction worker seriously hurt in Nicholasville crash
Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.
Police say situation near Frederick Douglass stemmed from stolen car
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

Latest News

A white wreath was placed outside the KSP Training Center at the foot of the statue honoring...
KSP holds ceremony to honor troopers killed in the line of duty
Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. (File...
Mistake costs Lexington tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
Man dead after Garrard County crash
Some districts are already finished, but Wednesday is the last day, or close to being the last...
Ky. school districts taking extra precautions in wake of Texas shooting
CHI St. Joseph Health has partnered with Kentucky State University to address the...
KSU, CHI St. Joseph Health partner to address commonwealth’s nurse shortage