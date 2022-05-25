UK’s Gabriel Diallo advances to Elite Eight

Champaign, Ill. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s tennis standout Gabriel Diallo has advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

He beat Ohio State’s Matej Vocel 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the Round of 16 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Diallo improves to 38-7 this season and will face Tennessee’s Adam Walton Thursday. He is the No. 3 ranked player in the country.

Diallo earned his second win against Vocel in the past five days, which also marked his second victory over a seeded opponent in three tournament matches. Diallo took down Vocel, a native of Prague, Czech Republic, in the Final Four on Saturday in straight sets to help UK advance to the title match for the first time in program history.

2022 NCAA Singles Championships Results

Singles Rd. 64:

Eduardo Nava (WF) def. No. 4 Liam Draxl (UK) 4-6, 2-1 (retired)

Gabriel Diallo (UK) def. No. 5 Adrian Boitan (BAY) 6-3, 6-2

Singles Rd. 32

Gabriel Diallo (UK) def. Chris Rodesch (UVA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Singles Rd. 16

Gabriel Diallo (UK) def. No. 9-16 Matej Vocel (OSU) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

