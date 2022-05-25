Advertisement

WATCH: Ky. psychologist gives tips on how to talk to children about tragic news

How to talk to your children about Uvalde
How to talk to your children about Uvalde
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stories and images from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas are difficult to watch, especially for children.

Tuesday, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sent a letter to parents talking about how tragedies like this can affect children and encouraging parents to talk to their children about them, in an age-appropriate way.

But what does that look like?

Child psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone has tips for parents on how to talk to their children about tragic news:

The stories and images from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas are difficult to watch, especially for children.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Coroner on scene of police situation on Locust Lane.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s 8th homicide of May
Crash involving car and road crew worker
Road crew construction worker seriously hurt in Nicholasville crash
Police responded to a situation on the Frederick Douglass High School campus Tuesday afternoon.
Police say situation near Frederick Douglass stemmed from stolen car
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds

Latest News

UK advances in the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky takes down Auburn 3-1 in SEC Tournament opener
Police presence on Caywood Drive off of Alexandria Drive, not far from New Circle.
Multiple victims with life-threatening injuries found at Caywood Drive scene, police say
In May alone, Lexington has recorded eight homicides. Six of them are gun-related. Three of...
EXCLUSIVE: Mayor, police chief address Lexington’s deadliest month in 14 years
After years of disruption, the YMCA of Central Kentucky is hoping to give children a fun and...
YMCA of Central Kentucky overstaffed heading into summer camp season