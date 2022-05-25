WATCH: Ky. psychologist gives tips on how to talk to children about tragic news
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stories and images from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas are difficult to watch, especially for children.
Tuesday, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins sent a letter to parents talking about how tragedies like this can affect children and encouraging parents to talk to their children about them, in an age-appropriate way.
But what does that look like?
Child psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone has tips for parents on how to talk to their children about tragic news:
