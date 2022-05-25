Advertisement

YMCA of Central Kentucky overstaffed heading into summer camp season

After years of disruption, the YMCA of Central Kentucky is hoping to give children a fun and ‘normal’ camping experience this summer.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After years of disruption, the YMCA of Central Kentucky is hoping to give children a fun and ‘normal’ camping experience this summer.

The Lexington YMCA says they are actually overstaffed heading into the summer camp season.

“So, we overstaffed. We’ve overstaffed a bit this summer to make sure we have fresh, aware, observant, staff,” said Paula Anderson, President and CEO of YMCA of Lexington.

The YMCA camps will have over 500 campers a day at over seven locations in central Kentucky.

“We try to make sure our staff knows that safety is our top priority,” said Anderson. “You know we have kids outside, kids inside, we have kids in the water.”

Staff say safety is one of their top priories and, while masks are not required, kids are welcome to wear them if they feel comfortable and they’ll make sure washing their hands is a priority.

We’ll be very vigilant about handwashing and all those things, but we are not wearing masks anymore,” Anderson said.

The YMCA also will make sure kids have their own fillable water bottles and bring their own lunches so there isnt any cross-contamination.

“For the most, part it will kind of be a back to normal summer, with some extra cleaning, said Anderson.

The YMCA will kick off their summer fun starting next week and go for about 10 weeks throughout this summer. They say that their camps are completely booked, but you can go on their website to see if some waitlists are available.

The YMCA is still looking for lifeguards and you can also go on their website to apply.

