Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a thundering day across the bluegrass state as waves of showers and thunderstorms roll across the state. Some of these storms may be severe and will pack a heavy rain punch that can cause local high water issues.

Low pressure is spinning toward the region today and will bring spiraling bands of showers and storms to the region. Much of this is coming from south to north and we are likely to see corridors of very heavy rain. At least, local high water issues are possible today.

These storms may also pack damaging winds and hail with a low end tornado threat.

The upper level low then spins overtop of us on Friday and that keeps showers and a few storms going. This also brings in much cooler air with many thermometers hanging in the 60s.

Leftover clouds will be with us on Saturday with a small threat for lingering showers across the east.

That moves away and leaves us with a great looking Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday will give way to low and middle 80s on Memorial Day. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days.

Temps hit 85-90 for the final day of May into the first day or two of June.

