Goforth pleads guilty in federal health care fraud case involving $2.7M in excess billing

Photo: LRC(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former state representative has pled guilty in federal court to charges related to health care fraud.

Court records show Robert Goforth admitted his Clay County pharmacy billed insurance companies for prescriptions that weren’t picked up.

Goforth owned Hometown Pharmacy in Manchester, Ky. In his plea agreement, he said there was about $2.7 million in excess billing at that location.

He admitted about half of that happened after he learned about the billing issue, according to court records.

Goforth could face up to ten years in prison for the health care fraud charge and one money laundering charge. He could be ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept., 20 at the federal courthouse in London, Ky.

Goforth resigned from his seat in the Kentucky House in August of last year, citing “family and personal circumstances that demand my full attention and focus” in his resignation letter.

He was facing domestic violence charges stemming from an incident involving his wife back in April 2020. According to police reports, his wife said Goforth tried to tie her up several times, hit her on the forehead, and tried to strangle her with an ethernet cord. All this while their three children were inside the home.

