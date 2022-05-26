Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a soaker of a setup for today & tomorrow. Some of the storms could reach severe levels.

We are getting settled into a pretty soggy setup. Big rounds of showers & storms will roll across Kentucky today. There will be some dry time, but these waves will be large and action-packed. Let’s break it all down for you!

Rounds of showers and storms will move through our skies all-day long

There will be quite a few dry hours, but when it rains it could be heavy

Severe storms could develop anywhere in our region

Damaging winds will be the primary severe threat

Large hail, at least around quarter-sized, will be possible

The tornado threat remains low, but there is still an isolated chance

After the cold front passes through the region, we’ll still see some lingering showers. We’ll have a truly scattered pattern on Friday as the low moves away from Kentucky. The low will be pretty close to Kentucky and that could lead to some gusty showers.

Memorial Day Weekend looks like it should, steamy. You will not get the full feel of the Summer warmth until we reach early next week. Some of the highs will come in 85-90 next week. Nothing surprising with numbers like that!

Take care of each other!

