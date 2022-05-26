Lexington to purchase 30 acres on Kentucky River for new recreation area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials announced plans for a new recreation area in Lexington.

Thursday, Mayor Linda Gorton said the city has plans to purchase 30 acres on the Kentucky River, the only public access to the river in Fayette County.

“I have been working on this project since my first day in the Mayor’s Office, and I am thrilled that it’s finally happening,” Gorton said. “This will provide new opportunities for recreation in Lexington. It will be a beautiful new park. And those who love kayaks and canoes will have a place to get onto the river and travel 12 miles between locks.”

The city has signed an agreement of sale for the property with John Kelley, whose family has owned the property for decades.

The property is located off Old Richmond Road, near the I-75 bridge into Madison County.

The property will be paid for with Parks Acquisition Funds, fees developers pay to the city that are used specifically to acquire parks property. The cost is $1.16 million.

The sale must be approved by the Urban County Council.

