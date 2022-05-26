Advertisement

Lexington’s Fourth of July weekend events announced

Fourth of July fireworks July 3, 2021. Photo by Amy Wallot
Fourth of July fireworks July 3, 2021. Photo by Amy Wallot(Amy Wallot | Amy Wallot/LFUCG)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s division of Parks & Recreation has announced the schedule for this year’s Fourth of July weekend of events, which includes the return of the Fourth of July Festival and Parade, as well new offerings, and annual favorites.

“We can’t wait to celebrate all weekend long and offer a full complement of events for the first time in three years,” said Amber Luallen, Superintendent of Cultural Arts & Events for Parks & Recreation. “We had the Bluegrass 10,000 and fireworks last year, but this year will be the first time in three years that we’ll be doing the parade, festival, concerts, and other fun events!”

The weekend kicks off on Friday, July 1 with an Ice Cream Social at the Fifth Third Pavilion in Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park.

A new event headlines Saturday night, July 2, at Moondance Amphitheater, as Red, White and Blues will offer tasty foods and drinks to the tunes of local blues legend TeeDee Young.

The Patriotic Concert returns to Gratz Park and Transylvania University on Sunday, July 3 with the Young at Heart big band and Lexington Philharmonic.

July 4th will be packed with lots of fun events for the entire family to enjoy.

Ready, set, and race down Main St. as we get the day started at 7:25 a.m. with the 46th Annual Bluegrass 10,000 race, featuring the popular new route that premiered last year. The Fourth of July Festival returns this year, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with food trucks and live music.

At 11:30 a.m., the annual parade will stroll through downtown, which will get everyone in the patriotic spirit. Splashes of light and color will light up downtown as we cap off the night with the city’s fireworks extravaganza near the corner of Main St. and Oliver Lewis Way.

Visit lexingtonky.gov/fourthofjuly for more information about the events and activities happening Fourth of July weekend in Lexington.

