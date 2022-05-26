Madison Central tops Sayre 4-2 to win 11th Region title

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central beat Sayre 4-2 Wednesday night at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown to capture its first 11th Region baseball title since 2018.

The Indians beat Franklin County, Henry Clay and Sayre in consecutive days to extend their season.

Down 2-0 in the title game against the Spartans, Madison Central scored four unanswered runs.

