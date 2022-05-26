Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife, daughters in Lexington appears in court

The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters appeared in court Thursday. Steven...
The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters appeared in court Thursday. Steven Wilson, 64, is facing three counts of Murder-Domestic Violence.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton and WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters appeared in court Thursday.

Steven Wilson, 64, is facing three counts of Murder-Domestic Violence.

Police say he killed Lisa Wilson, 65, and two daughters Bryonny, 42, and Bronwyn, 38, Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the three women were shot multiple times in their home on Caywood Drive.

The coroner called it a “disturbing scene.”

Wilson appeared in court Thursday via video. A not guilty plea was entered for him and he will continue to be held without bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court on June 2.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. (File...
Mistake costs Lexington tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Since 2007, the memorial has been in Richmond, near the Department of Criminal Justice Training...
Ceremony held to add names to Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial
Fourth of July fireworks July 3, 2021. Photo by Amy Wallot
Lexington’s Fourth of July weekend events announced
File: Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April, 2019. (Photo: WKYT)
Reggie Warford, first Black UK basketball player to graduate, has died
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible