Man accused of killing wife, daughters in Lexington appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and daughters appeared in court Thursday.

Steven Wilson, 64, is facing three counts of Murder-Domestic Violence.

Police say he killed Lisa Wilson, 65, and two daughters Bryonny, 42, and Bronwyn, 38, Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the three women were shot multiple times in their home on Caywood Drive.

The coroner called it a “disturbing scene.”

Wilson appeared in court Thursday via video. A not guilty plea was entered for him and he will continue to be held without bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court on June 2.

Steve Wilson is charged with 3 counts of murder-domestic violence.

His wife and daughters were found dead in a house on Caywood Dr. yesterday afternoon.

Today he appeared in court via video. A not guilty plea was entered.

Held without bond. His next court date is June 2. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/DYnOy2VqcX — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 26, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.