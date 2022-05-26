Advertisement

Man sentenced for deadly Fayette Mall shooting

Xavier Hardin.
Xavier Hardin.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who shot and killed a teenager at Fayette Mall two years ago has been sentenced.

Xavier Hardin was sentenced to a total of 22 years Thursday.

Hardin pleaded guilty to multiple charges including first-degree manslaughter. He shot and killed 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr. in August 2020. Two other people were hurt in that shooting.

We sat down with Kenneth’s family ahead of the sentencing. With the recent record-breaking homicides in Lexington, Bottoms’ father believes suspects behind these shootings don’t serve enough time.

“It doesn’t work for us minorities the way it should, you know, it just doesn’t,” said Kenneth Bottoms Sr. “Every day I see a shooting and I know it’s not going to be enough time for these people to do. They’re just gonna get right back out and do the same thing. And it’s so easy to get guns.”

Bottoms’ father also went on to say he feels sympathy for Hardin’s parents.

Hardin will get credit for two years already served.

