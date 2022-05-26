Nicholasville Police say missing 4-year-old girl found safe.

UPDATE: Nicholasville police say a missing 4-year-old girl has been found safe.

In a Facebook post shared Wednesday night, police say Harriet Wlemus has been located and is safe at home.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Harriet Wlemus was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit and a red shirt. Her hair is braided with white beads. Police say she was last seen early Wednesday evening.

Nicholasville police are asking anyone who has seen Harriet or who has video in the Squire Lake area to notify the department.

