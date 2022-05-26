TV schedule announced for first three Kentucky Football games

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football fans can mark their calendars with times and broadcast plans for the first three games of the season.

With Kentucky’s football season opener just 100 days away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2022 college football slate including the Wildcats first three kickoff times and TV assignments. The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3at home against Miami (Ohio). The game will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats travel to Florida for the first conference game of the year on Sept. 10 on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 and the contest will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET.

