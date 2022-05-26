Advertisement

TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

By Chelsea Jones
May. 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round.

Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes.

Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations.

“We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative Justice today here in Lexington, is pretty exciting,” Babbit said.

Wrigley Media Group, which hosts the family drama, recently moved into the Woodhill Cinema building on Codell Drive. The goal is to make Lexington a hot stop for TV production much like Atlanta, New York, or LA.

Babbit says court shows are popular among the American viewing audience but noted Relative Justice is unique.

“Family members typically like to kind of fight with each other, especially around money, so as we like to say, let’s bring the fight from the dining room into the courtroom,” Babbit said.

Commanding the courtroom, Judge Rhona Wills listens to people argue their cases and determines which side of the family wins. About two-thirds of participants on the show are from Kentucky, and the other third from around the nation.

Wrigley Media Group is still looking for litigants for season 2.

If you’re interested in signing up to be on the show or in the audience, you can visit this website. Relative Justice will tape 150 episodes now through the end of August.

Season 2 of Relative Justice will air in September.

