Advertisement

Visitation held for Jessamine Co. Sheriff Kevin Corman

Visitation for the late Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, has drawn loved ones and fellow...
Visitation for the late Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, has drawn loved ones and fellow law enforcement officials from across the state.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A rainy day reflects the somber mood as loved ones and law enforcement officials from across the state gather in Nicholasville to remember Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman.

Visitation will be held Thursday until 9 p.m. and will carry on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the RJ Corman Railroad Headquarters.

People are coming together to honor Sheriff Corman for his decades of service with the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office and to celebrate his life.

The late sheriff’s funeral will also be held at the same location Friday at 1 p.m. before he is laid to rest at his family’s farm off Poortown Road.

The family says that, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Jessamine County Animal Shelter or the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch.

Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman; interim sheriff appointed
Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman; interim sheriff appointed

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. (File...
Mistake costs Lexington tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Heavy rain in Richmond, Kentucky.
Show us your severe weather photos/videos
The city has signed an agreement of sale for the property with John Kelley, whose family has...
Lexington to purchase 30 acres on Kentucky River for new recreation area
Xavier Hardin.
Man sentenced for deadly Fayette Mall shooting
A trained investigator with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General conducts an undercover...
WKYT Investigates | Vigilante justice