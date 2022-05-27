Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better For The Holiday Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a pretty ugly start to the Memorial Day weekend but, as in most things, it’s all about how you finish. Much better weather is on the way for the big holiday weekend. I’ll take a look at that and how the summer pattern looks to take shape.

That big upper level low continues to spin across the region today and it’s bringing more spiraling bands of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler wind swill also be blowing as temps likely stay in the 60s for many.

That system pulls away on Saturday with some lingering clouds and a small shower chance in the east. Highs go from near 70 in the east to the upper 70s west.

Warm air moves in for Sunday and Memorial Day and this looks awesome to begin lake and pool season. Soak. It. Up.

Warm temps then take us through the final few days of May and into the first day of June. 85-90 will be possible before a cold front works in on Thursday and brings some showers and storms with it.

Cooler air then follows by the end of the week.

