Advertisement

Colonels end season with loss to No. 1 Liberty in ASUN Semifinals

Colonels finish the season 38-20, champions of the ASUN West Division
Colonels finish the season 38-20, champions of the ASUN West Division
Colonels finish the season 38-20, champions of the ASUN West Division(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Eastern Kentucky University’s season came to an end with a loss to No. 1 seed Liberty University on Friday in semifinals of the ASUN Conference Baseball Tournament.  The Flames won 18-9.

The Colonels finish the season 38-20, champions of the ASUN West Division and tied for the best conference record in the ASUN.  It’s the most wins for an EKU team since the 1990 squad won 42 games.

Eastern Kentucky grabbed the early lead with three runs in the second inning.  Will King and Conner Davis started with back-to-back singles.  Charlie Ludwick plated King with a single down the left field line.  Two batters later, Ron Franklin Jr. doubled to left to bring home Davis.  Max Williams capped the quick start with a single up the middle to make it 3-0.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Davis in the third put the Colonels on top 4-1.

Liberty scored twice in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to take the lead.  A single by Gray Betts brought in the go-ahead run in the fourth.

King answered right back for Eastern Kentucky, sending the first pitch he saw over the wall in left center to tie it, 5-5, in the top of the fifth inning.  It was the 11th of the season for the first team all-conference catcher.

The Flames (37-20) scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.  Cameron Foster’s 2-run home run made it 8-5.

King finished 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.  Jalen Jones had three hits in four at bats, a walk, two doubles and three RBIs.  Franklin had a 2-for-5 game with two RBIs.  Ludwick was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Three Hillier had two home runs for Liberty and finished 2-for-4 with two walks, four runs and four RBIs.  Logan Mathieu went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, three runs and five RBIs.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative...
TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

Latest News

EKU advances to the ASUN semis.
EKU completes perfect pool play with win vs. Jacksonville
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
TV schedule announced for first three Kentucky Football games
File: Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April, 2019. (Photo: WKYT)
Reggie Warford, first Black UK basketball player to graduate, has died
The Indians win their first region title since 2018.
Madison Central tops Sayre 4-2 to win 11th Region title