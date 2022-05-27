Advertisement

EKU completes perfect pool play with win vs. Jacksonville

The Colonels will play No. 1 seed Liberty in the semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m.
EKU advances to the ASUN semis.
EKU advances to the ASUN semis.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKYT) - The EKU baseball team completed pool play a perfect 3-0 to advance to the ASUN Tournament semifinals on Friday.

The Colonels beat North Florida, Jacksonville State and then Jacksonville 5-2 on Thursday to keep their season alive.

As winners of Pool B, the Colonels will play No. 1 seed Liberty in the semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m.  The game will be played at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Colonels are now 38-19 this season.  It’s the most wins for an EKU team since the 1990 squad won 42 games.

All seven runs scored in Thursday’s game came in the fifth inning. 

