EKU completes perfect pool play with win vs. Jacksonville

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKYT) - The EKU baseball team completed pool play a perfect 3-0 to advance to the ASUN Tournament semifinals on Friday.

The Colonels beat North Florida, Jacksonville State and then Jacksonville 5-2 on Thursday to keep their season alive.

As winners of Pool B, the Colonels will play No. 1 seed Liberty in the semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. The game will be played at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Colonels are now 38-19 this season. It’s the most wins for an EKU team since the 1990 squad won 42 games.

All seven runs scored in Thursday’s game came in the fifth inning.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.