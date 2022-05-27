Graduation weekend kicks off for Fayette County Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday kicks off an exciting weekend for Fayette County Public Schools - graduation weekend.

Throughout the day Friday and into Saturday, students will cross the stage inside Rupp Arena and make the transition from high school students to alumni.

Tates Creek started things off at 10 Friday morning, and Frederick Douglass’s graduation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by Lafayette at 6. Saturday’s graduations will follow the same schedule, starting with Henry Clay at 10, Paul Laurence Dunbar at 2 and Bryan Station at 6.

If you’re planning to attend any of these graduations, parking will be available in the High Street lot across from Rupp Arena.

Graduation will also likely have an impact on traffic in downtown Lexington. So, if you’ll be in the area, try to make things a little easier on yourself by planning your route around these graduations.

