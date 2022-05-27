Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wet and ugly day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers will continue to press through the region.

Expect another wet day across Kentucky! Several different showers will pass through our skies today. You can expect some dry time, but several chances exist this Friday. When you consider the rain with the abundance of cloud cover, our temperatures will only end up running in the 60s. Not what you would expect as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

The weekend will be filled with dry skies and some warmer temperatures. Most of us are back in the 80s by Sunday. Your Memorial Day plans shouldn’t have any issues at all. Other than the heat becoming more of a factor. That means the mid-80s will fight back to run the show!

Take care of each other!

