Kentucky Newsmakers 5/29: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; Kentucky Realtors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and representatives with Kentucky Realtors.

In Coleman’s first political office, it’s been the term nobody expected from COVID-19 and shutdowns to deadly tornadoes to major jobs announcements. It’s been a wild ride of ups and downs for the Beshear-Coleman administration.

Coleman was an educator and successful coach before becoming beshear’s running mate in 2019.

Now, the governor is running for re-election and most assume Coleman will again be his running mate, although candidates don’t have to make that decision now until after the primary.

Home buying trends in the bluegrass region. Bill talks with the folks from Kentucky Realtors about how the economy is impacting sales and the ongoing push for affordable housing options.

