Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/29: Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman; Kentucky Realtors

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and representatives with Kentucky Realtors.

In Coleman’s first political office, it’s been the term nobody expected from COVID-19 and shutdowns to deadly tornadoes to major jobs announcements. It’s been a wild ride of ups and downs for the Beshear-Coleman administration.

Coleman was an educator and successful coach before becoming beshear’s running mate in 2019.

Now, the governor is running for re-election and most assume Coleman will again be his running mate, although candidates don’t have to make that decision now until after the primary.

Home buying trends in the bluegrass region. Bill talks with the folks from Kentucky Realtors about how the economy is impacting sales and the ongoing push for affordable housing options.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative...
TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season

Latest News

Director Devine Carama is calling on houses of worship, mental health specialists and mentoring...
ONE Lexington director calling on churches, organizations to help people impacted by gun violence
Cyclists taking part in the annual Horsey Hundred.
Police, organizers ready; thousands expected for ‘normal’ Horsey Hundred
File image of FCPS 2021 graduation ceremony.
Graduation weekend kicks off for Fayette County Public Schools
At Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland, dock managers say most of their houseboats are...
High gas prices not deterring holiday weekend boaters