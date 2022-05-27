As Lexington grieves deaths of three women, groups share resources to combat domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The community continues to grieve the death of three women in a triple homicide in Lexington.

Steven Wilson, 64, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf Thursday in court. He’s charged with three counts of murder - domestic violence.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Wilson and her daughters Bronwyn and Bryonny. The coroner said they were found shot to death inside of their house on Caywood Drive.

The Lexington Calvary Church of the Nazarene held a prayer vigil Thursday night in their honor, opening up the church for the community to pray together.

The church did not allow WKYT inside for the service but did share a list of resources for anyone experiencing domestic violence or other forms of trauma.

Greenhouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas said the Wilsons’ deaths are a tragic loss.

“It always feels like we’re not doing enough - that’s how I feel, every time, and there’s too many of those times,” said Thomas.

Greenhouse17 is an advocacy agency that works to end intimate partner abuse in families and the community.

“It weighs heavy on all our hearts in this community, but it also weighs heavy on survivors,” Thomas said.

Thomas called partner violence an epidemic that is all around us. She says there must be a multi-faceted system - from groups like theirs to police intervention to medical aid - to let people in the community to know that they care.

“There are so many systems that have touchpoints with survivors that we as a community are all responsible to send a very clear message that violence is not acceptable and there is help available, and we will believe you and we will do everything in our power to help protect you,” said Thomas.

Thomas added that people of the community should act as well, in order to take power back and try to find solutions to this violence. She says tonight’s vigil at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene was an important first step.

“People coming together, with each other, sometimes even strangers, to be able to send a clear message that we’re here for each other,” Thomas said. “It should be hard - part of action is taking time some time to set in your own grief or your own sadness, or to be there for someone dealing with that grief or sadness.”

Greenhouse17 offers a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, and safety planning.

Resources for dealing with trauma

Greenhouse17 - Link to services

Kentucky Psychological Foundation - How to cope with trauma

Kentucky Psychological Foundation - How to talk to children about traumatic events

Bluegrass Care Navigators - Grief counseling and care

New Vista - Community mental health services

Crisis text line - Text BRAVE to 741741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

