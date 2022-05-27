Police investigate shooting at Scott County apartment

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -

Georgetown police are investigating after someone shot into an apartment on Northern Heights Dr.

Officers say it happened a little after three Friday morning.

They say an apartment was hit with gunfire several times, and officers recovered shell casings at the scene.

There were people inside at the time of the shooting, but officers say no one was injured.

Georgetown Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

