Advertisement

Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is expected to appear next week before a special grand jury in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been summoned to appear before the special grand jury Thursday, according to a subpoena obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. Five other people in his office have received subpoenas to appear in early June and the office has received a subpoena for documents.

Trump directed his ire at Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, after the secretary of state refused to bend to pressure to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow presidential election victory in Georgia. On Tuesday, Raffensperger won the Republican primary in his quest for reelection, defeating a Trump-endorsed challenger.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation soon after she took office in January 2021. She made clear when she requested a special grand jury earlier this year that one purpose for doing so would be to issue subpoenas to people who might not cooperate otherwise.

The 23 members of the special grand jury and three alternates were selected May 2 but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the panel, said the grand jurors wouldn’t begin meeting until June.

Willis has confirmed that her investigation includes looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed for him to win the state.

Among the documents the grand jury has asked for is anything that “memorializes the events” surrounding that call, anything that “explains the conduct” of the president during that call, and any logs of telephone calls between anyone in Raffensperger’s office and Trump or his representatives.

They also asked for anything showing the results of the audit and hand recount of the results of the 2020 presidential election and a forensic audit of the state’s voting equipment, among other documents.

The other people from the secretary of state’s office summoned to appear are Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer; Ryan Germany, general counsel; Chris Harvey, former head of the elections divisions; Frances Watson, former chief investigator; and Victoria Thompson, a former executive assistant who is now a legislative liaison.

Willis has also said her team is looking at a November 2020 phone call between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021, and comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.

Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and said he did nothing wrong. Graham has also denied any wrongdoing.

It’s not clear exactly what charges Willis could choose to pursue against Trump or anyone else. In a letter she sent to top-ranking state officials last year, she said she was looking into “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky
A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative...
TV show taped in Lexington renewed for another season
The city has signed an agreement of sale for the property with John Kelley, whose family has...
Lexington to purchase 30 acres on Kentucky River for new recreation area

Latest News

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
A high school student in Michigan is facing charges after threatening to shoot up a school....
‘I want to shoot up a school’: 18-year-old arrested after posting threats, officials say
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
Only wreckage is left after a home exploded in Pottstown, Pa., overnight.
5 dead after house explosion in Pennsylvania; 2 injured