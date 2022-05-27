Advertisement

On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Tanner Hesterberg

Guest: Tannner Hesterberg
Guest: Tannner Hesterberg(WKYT)
By Amber Philpott
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As a journalist now for 19 years WKYT’s Amber Philpott says there have been stories that have quite frankly just fascinated her. There are stories that when simply mentioned she is compelled to click on our watch to learn the latest in the case or story. One of those stories is that of disgraced eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn.

The Floyd County attorney managed to pull off the largest social security fraud scheme in U.S. history. Conn’s story is one that is almost unbelievable and one that you might think was ripped from the pages of a Hollywood script. Conn’s story was recently released as part of a new docuseries, The Big Conn on Apple TV+.

For this episode of Uniquely Kentucky host Amber Philpott is talking with former WKYT and WYMT reporter and anchor Tanner Hesterberg. He has worked on this case in his reporter days, but now is back in eastern Kentucky as an attorney and fighting to help some of Conn’s clients try and get their benefits back.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. (File...
Mistake costs Lexington tens of thousands of dollars in tax revenue
Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

EKU advances to the ASUN semis.
EKU completes perfect pool play with win vs. Jacksonville
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/26/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/26/2022)
Visitation for the late Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, has drawn loved ones and fellow...
Visitation held for Jessamine Co. Sheriff Kevin Corman
Heavy rain in Richmond, Kentucky.
Show us your severe weather photos/videos